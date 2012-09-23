BRIEF-Williams reports qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Williams Companies Inc - intent to increase its regular quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share effective with quarterly dividend to be paid in march 2017
TOKYO, Sept 24 Japan's Coast Guard said on Monday two Chinese marine surveillance ships entered what Japan considers its territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea, in a move seen escalating tensions further between the two countries.
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply after Japan earlier this month bought the group of islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China and claimed by both countries.
* Williams Companies Inc - intent to increase its regular quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share effective with quarterly dividend to be paid in march 2017
* Life Storage, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Williams Partners LP qtrly net income per common unit $0.24