BRIEF-Mori Trust Sogo Reit to issue REIT bonds for 5 bln yen via public offering
* Says it plans to raise 5 billion yen in total through public offering of 8th series unsecured REIT bonds and 9th series unsecured REIT bonds
* Conference call due from 0100 GMT on Tuesday
* Deputy chiefs of financial regulatory agencies to join call
* Participants to discuss markets turmoil, cooperation (Adds details)
SEOUL, Sept 5 Deputy heads of the financial regulatory agencies of China, Japan and South Korea plan to hold a conference call early on Tuesday to discuss recent global market trends and ways to beef up cooperation, South Korea said on Monday.
The conference call is due to start at 10 a.m. Korea time (0100 GMT), South Korea's Financial Services Commission said in a statement.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission's Vice Chairman Wang Zhaoxing, the Financial Services Agency of Japan's Vice Commissioner Masamichi Kono and the South Korean agency's Vice Chairman Shin Je-yoon will represent their respective countries, it said.
The three countries have agreed that their cooperation was urgently needed to seek better ways to deal with the current uncertainty involving the United States and euro zone countries, it added. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Ken Wills)
