SHANGHAI, Sept 18 Mazda Motor Corp will resume production at its Nanjing factory in China, which it jointly operates with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd and Ford Motor Co, earlier than initially planned, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

The Japanese carmaker said previously it would halt production at the factory for four days starting Tuesday.

"After reviewing the plan, we have decided to resume operation from tomorrow," said Shanghai-based company spokesman Naoto Oikawa, adding that the temporary suspension was due to a production adjustment.

Numerous Japanese manufacturers, including Mazda's rivals Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co, have temporarily closed their factories in China following anti-Japan protests across the country.