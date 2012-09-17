BEIJING, Sept 17 Japan's Nissan Motor Co.
suspended production in China on Monday for two days in
the wake of anti-Japan protests that have flared across China
over the weekend on response to a territorial dispute between
Tokyo and Beijing.
The Japanese company suspended production on Monday and
Tuesday at two factories each in the southern China city of
Guangzhou and the central city of Zhengzhou, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
"Nissan suspended production in cities where the protests
were severe," said one of the sources with direct knowledge of
the matter.