BEIJING, Sept 17 Japan's Nissan Motor Co. suspended production in China on Monday for two days in the wake of anti-Japan protests that have flared across China over the weekend on response to a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.

The Japanese company suspended production on Monday and Tuesday at two factories each in the southern China city of Guangzhou and the central city of Zhengzhou, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"Nissan suspended production in cities where the protests were severe," said one of the sources with direct knowledge of the matter.