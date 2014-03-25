BEIJING, March 25 China said on Tuesday that
Japan's agreeing to turn over sensitive nuclear material of
potential use in bombs to the United States was a step in the
right direction, but that it had other material it still needed
to hand over.
The leaders of Japan and the United States, meeting at a
nuclear security summit in the Netherlands, said that hundreds
of kilograms (pounds) of material of potential use would be
downgraded and disposed of.
"China welcomes the reaching of this deal," the Foreign
Ministry said in a statement. "We appreciate and support the
United States' hard efforts to collect sensitive nuclear
materials from overseas."
China had voiced concern earlier this year about regional
rival Japan's holding of plutonium, though Washington and the
United Nations nuclear agency had made it clear they are not
worried about the way Tokyo is handling the issue.
"Japan still stores a large amount of other sensitive
nuclear material, which is still far in excess of our its own
actual normal needs," China's Foreign Ministry added.
"We hope that Japan can further face up to the concern of
the international community and keep taking earnest steps to
resolve this serious imbalance of supply and need for nuclear
materials as early as possible."
Japan, the world's only target of atomic bombs, during the
final stages of World War Two, does not have nuclear weapons and
has long said it will not seek to obtain them.
China, which has nuclear arms, is involved in a bitter
territorial dispute with Japan over a group of uninhabited
islands in the East China Sea.
It denies Japanese accusations that it is a threat to peace
and in turn has accused Japan of trying to rearm and failing to
learn the lessons of its brutal behaviour during World War Two,
when imperial Japanese forces occupied parts of China.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editign by Nick Macfie)