UPDATE 1-ABB says to take $100 mln charge due to fraud at S.Korean unit

ZURICH, Feb 22 ABB said it will likely have to take a $100 million pre-tax charge on its 2016 results after a "sophisticated criminal scheme" came to light in South Korea and the treasurer of its subsidiary in the country went missing. "ABB has uncovered a sophisticated criminal scheme related to a significant embezzlement and misappropriation of funds in its South Korean subsidiary," the power generation equipment and industrial automation maker said in a statement on Wednesday.