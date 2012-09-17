TOKYO, Sept 17 Japanese electronics giant
Panasonic Corp has suspended production at two
electronics components factories in China and closed another,
telling workers to stay at home after the facilities were
attacked by anti-Japan protesters.
The factories where production was suspended will be
reopened after assessing the damage.
Atsushi Hinoki, a Tokyo-based Panasonic spokesman, said
another plant in China has been closed after several workers
"sabotaged" operations in the factory. The plant will also
remain closed until Tuesday.