BEIJING, June 12 China said on Thursday that
Japan's accusations of Chinese fighter jets flying "abnormally
close" to Japanese military aircraft over the East China Sea
were aimed at "deceiving the international community".
China's Defence Ministry also said that the actions taken by
Japanese pilots were "dangerous and of an obviously provocative
nature", the ministry said in a statement on its website.
Japan protested after Chinese fighter jets flew "abnormally
close" to Japanese military aircraft over the East China Sea on
Wednesday, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)