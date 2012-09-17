BEIJING, Sept 17 Japan's Honda Motor Co. will suspend production in China starting Sept. 18 for two days in the wake of anti-Japan protests that have flared across China over the weekend in response to a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Beijing.

Honda's spokeswoman, Natsuno Asanuma, told Reuters the Japanese company is suspending production on Sept. 18 and 19 at two factories each in the southern China city of Guangzhou and the central city of Wuhan.

The four plants, run jointly with Chinese partners, have capacity to produce a total of 820,000 cars a year, she said.

"We have decided to suspend production for two days" in the wake of the heightened tensions between China and Japan, Asanuma said.

"Our dealers are not in a position to receive car allocations currently," she said, referring to attacks on some of those stores by protesters over the weekend. (Reporting by Nick Edwards)