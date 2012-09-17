TOKYO, Sept 17 Several Japanese retailers have
halted operations in China and have taken steps to protect staff
in the country after violent protests flared over a territorial
dispute that threatened to hurt trade ties between Asia's two
biggest economies.
A spokeswoman at Fast Retailing said that five
stores of its clothing chain Uniqlo were closed on Monday, and
three others were operating on shortened hours. The company has
asked its Japanese staff in China to work from home and follow
guidelines on Japan's foreign ministry webpage.
Japan's largest retailer, Seven & I Holdings, has
reopened five Ito Yokado supermarkets and about forty "7-11"
convenience stores, which were shut on Sunday. The stores now
operate on reduced hours, the company's spokesman said.
Aeon Co Ltd,, the No.2 retailer, closed six Jusco
supermarkets on Sunday and the stores remain shut on Monday,
with a restart timetable not established yet. The firm is
prohibiting China business trips for its Japan-based staff, but
is not recalling any employees back from China.