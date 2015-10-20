BEIJING Oct 20 China defended the actions of
its air force on Tuesday after Japan said its scrambled fighter
jets to prevent possible incursions by Chinese planes a record
high number of times in the summer.
Japan jets scrambled 117 times from July to September, up
from 103 in the same period of last year, although it was lower
than the all-time high of 164 times recorded in the final
quarter of 2014.
"The actions of China's aircraft in the airspace over the
relevant sea are justified and legal," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.
"We call on Japan to cease all interfering actions targeting
China and make constructive efforts to safeguard China-Japan
relations and regional peace and stability."
Japan has long been mired in a territorial dispute with
China over a group of tiny, uninhabited East China Sea islands,
called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
Patrol ships and fighter jets from Asia's two biggest
economies have been shadowing each other on and off near the
islets, raising fears that a confrontation could result in a
clash.
Sino-Japanese ties, also plagued by the two countries'
wartime past, concerns over Tokyo's bolder security stance and
Beijing's increasing military assertiveness, have thawed a
little in the last year.
(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard;
Editing by Nick Macfie)