European shares hit new 14-month high, positive earnings boost
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said it is suspending operations at one of its motorcycle plants in China on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after anti-Japanese demonstrations in that country.
Operations at the plant in Jinan, Shandong province, will be halted on Tuesday, said Ei Mochizuki, a Suzuki spokesman in Tokyo. No decisions have been made on whether the plant will resume operations on Wednesday, he added.
LONDON, Feb 22 European shares climbed to a new 14-month high on Wednesday, supported by well-received earnings updates from companies such as Lloyds, Telefonica Deutschland and Scor.
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)