TOKYO, Sept 18 Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp said it is suspending operations at one of its motorcycle plants in China on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after anti-Japanese demonstrations in that country.

Operations at the plant in Jinan, Shandong province, will be halted on Tuesday, said Ei Mochizuki, a Suzuki spokesman in Tokyo. No decisions have been made on whether the plant will resume operations on Wednesday, he added.