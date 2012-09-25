TOKYO, Sept 25 About 40 Taiwan fishing boats and
eight Taiwan Coast Guard vessels entered waters that Japan
considers its territory on Tuesday, the Japanese Coast Guard
said, adding an unpredictable twist to a bitter row between
Tokyo and Beijing.
China's Ministry of Agriculture for its part said close to
200 Chinese boats have been fishing in seas around a group of
rocky islands disputed with Japan.
The brief Chinese statement did not specify whether the
boats were all there at one time, nor did it say how close they
were to the islands. Beijing, which regards self-ruled Taiwan as
a renegade province, may have included Taiwan fishing vessels in
its estimate.
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply after Japan
bought the islands in the East China Sea, called Senkaku in
Japan and Diaoyu in China, earlier this month, sparking
anti-Japan protests across China.
The feud over the islands, near rich fishing grounds and
potentially huge gas and oil reserves, is also threatening
economic ties between Asia's two biggest economies.
The presence of vessels from Taiwan only complicates the
issue.
Taiwan has traditionally had friendly ties with Japan, but
the two countries have long squabbled over fishing rights in the
area. China and Taiwan both argue they have inherited China's
historic sovereignty over the islands.
The flare-up in tension comes at a time when both China and
Japan confront domestic political pressures. Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government faces an election in
months, adding pressure on him not to look weak on China.
China's Communist Party is preoccupied with a leadership
turnover, with President Hu Jintao due to step down as party
leader at a congress that could open as soon as next month.
A group of Taiwan fishing boats left for the islands in
heavy rain on Monday. The group said the boats would sail around
the islands and assert their right to fish there - and did not
rule out attempting to land.
As many as 100 Taiwan fishing boats may be in the area,
Japanese media said.
Japan's Kyodo news agency also said that five Chinese
government surveillance vessels were in nearby waters but
outside the area Japan considers its territory.
