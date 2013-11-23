WASHINGTON Nov 23 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said on Saturday that the U.S. military would not change how it conducts operations in the East China Sea after what he called a "destabilizing" attempt by China to alter the status quo in the region.

China earlier on Saturday imposed new rules on airspace over islands at the heart of a dispute with U.S. ally Japan in the East China Sea, warning of "defensive emergency measures" against aircraft that do not comply with identification procedures.

"We view this development as a destabilizing attempt to alter the status quo in the region. This unilateral action increases the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculations," Hagel said in a statement.

"This announcement by the People's Republic of China will not in any way change how the United States conducts military operations in the region." (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Peter Cooney)