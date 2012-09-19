WASHINGTON, Sept 19 The White House said on
Wednesday it expects China and Japan to resolve their
territorial dispute through "peaceful means."
"We believe that good relations between China and Japan
benefit everyone in the region," White House spokesman Jay
Carney told reporters as China moved to quell days of anti-Japan
protests.
Tension had run high, with major demonstrations recently
across China and Japanese and Chinese boats stalking each other
in waters around a group of East China Sea islands, known by
Japan as the Senkaku and by China as the Diaoyu.
Carney said the United States did not take a position on the
the question of sovereignty over the islands but wants the two
countries to resolve the issue through diplomacy.