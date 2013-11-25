ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE Nov 25 China's requirement that airlines inform Beijing when they are entering airspace over disputed islands in the East China Sea is "unnecessarily inflammatory," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters on Monday.

"There are regional disputes in that part of the world and those are disputes that should be resolved diplomatically," Earnest told reporters traveling with President Barack Obama. "And there should be, in this case, plenty of overlapping common ground to reach a resolution that doesn't involve inflammatory, escalating rhetoric or policy pronouncements by any side, and that's how we hope this situation will be resolved."

