Nov 4 The Chinese government will soon relax import controls on food from Japan, that were implemented after the disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, Japanese business daily Nikkei said.

The easing will cover most products, including processed foods, sake and seasonings. Controls will remain for food exported from Japan in small quantities like fruits, meat and other perishables, the daily said.

A blanket ban will remain on imports from Miyagi, Fukushima and eight other prefectures, Nikkei said.

Imported items, whose restrictions will be lifted, will require certificates of origin using document formats ironed out between both countries, the daily said.

Japanese exports to China were about 13.08 trillion yen ($167.73 billion) in 2010. Food exports included 0.4%, or around 50 billion yen ($641.1 million), Nikkei said. ($1=77.980 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)