SINGAPORE Oct 25 China Aviation Oil is seeking up to 1.38 million barrels of jet fuel for late November to December delivery, a tender document showed on Tuesday.

CAO plans to buy four 240,000-300,000-barrel cargoes for delivery on Nov. 21-30, Dec. 1-10, Dec. 11-20 and Dec. 21-30.

It is also seeking a 25,000-tonne parcel for delivery into Huangpu, China, on Dec. 5-7.

The tender closes on Oct. 28 with offers staying valid until Oct. 31.

In its previous tender, the company bought up to 1.2 million barrels of jet fuel for October/November delivery. The price details are not known. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Michael Urquhart)