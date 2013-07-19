* Report says Chinese authorities investigating shops in
By Yimou Lee and Twinnie Siu
HONG KONG, July 19 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Ltd, the world's biggest jewellery retailer by market
value, is among a number of gold shops being investigated for
price fixing, the online edition of the official People's Daily
newspaper reported.
An investigation would mark the latest sector to come under
scrutiny in China as authorities also look into companies in the
infant formula milk and pharmaceutical industries.
Shares of Hong Kong-based Chow Tai Fook and other jewellery
stores named in the report, including Chow Sang Sang
International Holdings Ltd, fell on the report.
In a statement posted on its website late on Friday, Chow
Tai Fook said it follows "its own gold pricing mechanism, and is
not subject to the constraints or restrictions of any
association or other jewellery retailers."
The People's Daily, citing unidentified sources, said
China's National Development and Reform Commission was probing
price manipulation by some jewellery shops in the commercial
capital of Shanghai.
The online report, which was later reposted on a government
website, said several shops had admitted to authorities that
they colluded on prices.
A spokeswoman for Chow Sang Sang, which has a market value
of $1.5 billion, told Reuters it did not know why it had been
named in the report. "We don't understand why we got involved in
the story," spokeswoman Cathy Tam said.
"We set the gold price every day based on the New York
market close. The gold price is the same within the whole region
of China and we don't have district differences."
Chow Tai Fook has a market value of $11.9 billion. Its
mainland China revenue reached HK$30.3 billion ($3.9 billion) in
the year ended March 31, representing more than half of its
total business. Eighty percent of its China business was
characterised as retail.
Shanghai-based jewellery retailer Lao Feng Xiang
, which was also named in the report, could not
immediately be reached for comment.
CORPORATE SCRUTINY EXPANDS
The report came days after Chinese authorities accused
Britain's top drug maker, GlaxoSmithKline, of bribing
officials and doctors to boost sales and raise medicine prices
there, while Belgian drug maker UCB said on Thursday it
had also been visited by officials.
Pricing in the infant milk formula business is also under
scrutiny and a number of international milk powder producers
recently cut prices in China after the country's top economic
planning agency said it was investigating possible price-fixing
and anti-competitive behaviour.
Shares in Chow Tai Fook fell as much as 6 percent on Friday,
while Chow Sang Sang shed as much as 5 percent.
Shares of firms not named in the report also fell, with
Emperor Jewellery & Watch tumbling around 5 percent
and Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd falling as
much as 5 percent. The benchmark Hang Seng Index was flat
in late afternoon trade.
Some analysts said pricing in the gold sector was generally
transparent and it would be hard to fix prices.
"Gold products are priced by weight and prices are difficult
to manipulate because everyone knows the market and the prices
are very transparent. Also, if they mark up prices by too much
in Shanghai, consumers will buy their products elsewhere," said
Steve Chow, an analyst at Sunwah Kingsway Research.
Gold posted a record quarterly fall from April to
June, luring mainland Chinese buyers to Chow Tai Fook's almost
1,800 jewellery and gold stores across China, Hong Kong and
Macau.
Industry sources said it was market practice for major
jewellers to agree on a daily price benchmark for gold via the
jewellery association and Chow Tai Fook might have been found to
have colluded with other players during this process.
The daily benchmark rates set by the association for gold
products are between 13 and 15 percent higher than international
gold prices to account for processing and craftsmanship
fees.
Chow Tai Fook earlier this month reported a 63 percent spike
in first-quarter revenue, with sales of gold products from its
own stores soaring 78 percent in the quarter ended June 30.
($1 = 7.7580 Hong Kong dollars)
