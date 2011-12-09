SHANGHAI Dec 9 Chinese cable TV operator
Jishi Media Co obtained regulatory approval for its $346 million
Shanghai initial public offering on Friday, as it braves a
sluggish stock market for fundraising.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) made the
announcement on its website late on Friday, without elaborating
further.
In a sign of waning interest in new shares, China's
third-biggest life insurer New China Life Insurance Co on
Thursday priced its IPO shares near the bottom of an indicative
range in both Shanghai and Hong Kong.
Jishi Media, however, may be more attractive than other IPOs
due to the company's monopoly status in Northeastern Jilin
province, rapid profit growth and investor enthusiasm towards
media stocks, reflected in last month's strong pricing and debut
of Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd.
Jishi Media, the provincial cable TV operator in Jilin, has
seen annual profit growth averaging 208 percent during the
2008-2010 period, thanks to a government-led campaign to
transform analogue TVs into digital in the province, although
the company has warned that the benefits of the reform could
gradually fade.
Jishi Media has said it plans to sell up to 280 million
shares, or 20 percent of its capital, to raise about 2.2 billion
yuan ($346 million) to fund two cable network projects.
The company said its earnings doubled in 2010 after surging
373 percent in the previous year.
Citic Securities is the lead underwriter for the
deal.
($1 = 6.3643 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)