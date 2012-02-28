SHANGHAI Feb 28 A China battery unit of
Johnson Controls was ordered to halt production by the
government after the plant was linked to incidents of lead
contamination in Shanghai that had sickened some children.
Shanghai Johnson Controls International Battery Co came
under the spotlight after children in the Kangqiao area of
Shanghai were found to have ultra-high levels of lead in their
blood during medical checks.
A thorough investigation has found that Shanghai Johnson
Controls is the main polluter in the region and the plant was
ordered to suspend production, the Shanghai Environment
Production Bureau said in a statement posted on its website over
the weekend.
Johnson Controls, which previously denied any link to the
lead pollution citing an independent study, insisted that its
Shanghai plant was operating in line with Chinese environmental
rules.
"Based on all available facts, Johnson Controls disagrees
with any interpretation linking our plant's operation to
elevated lead exposure in the Kangqiao area," the U.S. lead-acid
battery maker said in a statement on its website.
The Chinese government has been stepping up efforts against
pollution amid rising health awareness among its people and a
series of scandals related to environmental protection and food
safety.
In July, environment group Greenpeace accused some of the
world's leading clothing brands of relying on Chinese suppliers
that pollute rivers with toxic, hormone-disrupting chemicals
banned in Europe and elsewhere,
Chinese environmental groups also accused Apple Inc
of turning a blind eye as its suppliers pollute the country.
Shanghai Mayor Han Zheng has vowed this week to adopt the
highest standards and the toughest legal punishment against
pollution, and in January, Beijing began offering additional
data on air quality amid a public outcry over the city's air
pollution.
Citing an independent study, Johnson Controls in November
denied that its Shanghai plant caused the lead pollution that
residents in Kangqiao said sickened 49 children.
The study, conducted by the China Electric Equipment
Industry Association exonerated Johnson Controls and found an
abnormally high zone of lead content from a garbage recycling
plant near the residential area where 80 percent of the poisoned
children lived, Johnson Controls said at the time.
However, the Shanghai environment regulator said over the
weekend that Shanghai Johnson Controls was the main lead emitter
in the region, citing conclusions from experts.
"Johnson Controls has a long-term commitment to China,"
Johnson Controls said.
"We will continue to work with the government in a
transparent and cooperative manner focusing on scientifically
assessing the environmental issues in Kangqiao while responding
to the needs of the community, our employees and our customers."
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Jacqueline Wong)