* Journalist's visa due to expire Dec 31, will not be
renewed
* Journalist wrote article criticising treatment of Muslim
Uighurs
* Chinese official says article 'supports terrorist
activity'
(Updates with statement from China's Ministry of Foreign
Affairs)
PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 26 China will force a French
journalist who criticised its treatment of its Muslim Uighur
minority to leave the country, her employer, the weekly l'Obs
news magazine, said on Friday.
The press visa of Ursula Gauthier, the magazine's Beijing
correspondent, expires on Dec. 31 and Beijing has refused to
grant an extension, saying a report she wrote supports acts of
violence by Uighurs that China considers terrorist activity.
The story, dated Nov. 18, suggested that China was using
last month's Paris attacks to justify crackdowns on Uighur
people in northwest China's Xinjiang region.
Hundreds have been killed in recent years in the region,
beset by ethnic tensions which Uighur groups blame on repressive
government policies while China denies any human rights abuses
and says it faces a campaign from Islamist radicals and
separatists.
L'Obs said Gauthier was the subject of editorials in
state-controlled media and even death threats after her article
was published.
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said the
article "openly supports terrorist activity, the killing of
innocents and has outraged the Chinese public." His comments
appeared in a question-and-answer posted on the ministry's
website on Saturday.
Lu added that because Gauthier did not make a public
apology, she could not work in China.
L'Obs, which changed its name from Le Nouvel Observateur in
October 2014, said it stood by its correspondent.
It wrote in an editorial that China's refusal to extend her
visa represented a "major incident" at a time when France and
China were strengthening their economic, cultural and diplomatic
ties.
The French foreign ministry on Friday issued a terse
statement in which it regretted that her visa was not renewed.
"France would like to remind how important it is for journalists
to be able to work everywhere in the world," it said.
(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt in Paris and Ben Blanchard in
Beijing; Writing by Engen Tham in Shanghai; Editing by Jason
Neely and Edmund Klamann)