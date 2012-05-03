SHANGHAI May 3 China will start a three-month
crackdown this month on news organisations and reporters
conducting illicit journalistic practices such as blackmail and
receiving kick-backs, the official Xinhua News Agency reported
on Thursday.
The crackdown will begin on May 15 and will target
journalists involved in blackmail or who demand to be paid to do
news reporting. Journalists without proper accreditation
conducting those activities will also be scrutinised, Xinhua
said, quoting a statement from China's media regulator, the
General Administration of Press and Publication.
China does not have an independent or free press as media
outlets are controlled by the government. However, over the past
few years and with the rise of the Internet, there has been a
slight loosening up over what can be reported. Many state-owned
media outlets frequently conduct investigative reports on
companies conducting wrongdoing.
The nascent nature of China's media sector also means that
some practices considered taboo in foreign media organisations,
such as accepting money when attending a press conference, are
commonplace in the industry.
Xinhua reported that China's media regulator would demand
that media organisations fire staff involved in such malpractice
and crack down on reporting based on kick-backs and the carrying
of advertisements in the form of news reports.
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Myra MacDonald)