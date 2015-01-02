* Repayment clause triggered by Chairman departure

* Shenzhen blockage,personnel exit spark cashflow concerns

* Bonds halved in the past month; cross-default fears linger (Adding comments and latest bond prices)

By Umesh Desai and Clare Jim

HONG KONG, Jan 2 China's Kaisa Group Holdings warned it may default on more debt after it failed to repay a HK$400 million ($51.3 million) loan, the latest developer to flag financial difficulties amid a downturn in the real estate sector.

Shenzhen-based Kaisa, which has a market capitalisation of HK$8.2 billion, is one of the smaller listed property firms in China, where a credit crunch and excess supply are putting pressure on a sector once key to economic growth.

Last year, Agile Property Holdings Ltd suffered debt financing problems and some of its executives were detained.

Kaisa currently has a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.4, above the 3.4 average ratio of its peers, Thomson Reuters data shows. EBITDA or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation is often used as a proxy for cash flow.

Kaisa said paying the HK$400 million loan and its interest became compulsory on Dec. 31, after its chairman resigned. The failure to repay the HSBC term loan may trigger defaults on other debt, it said in an exchange filing late on Thursday. (bit.ly/13LJU2z)

Kaisa executives declined to comment further on the matter.

Analysts, however, said the fact that the company did not ask for an extension to repay the loan, as is common practice in such cases, raised concerns about Kaisa's strategy.

In the past month, the authorities blocked the sale of some projects in Shenzhen which research firm CreditSights estimated to be worth about a fifth of Kaisa's overall book value. The vice chairman and chief financial officer also resigned.

"This default, the recent departures and the sales blockage raise a lot of questions," said Dilip Parameswaran, chief executive at Asia Credit Advisors. "They could have asked the bank for a waiver like in the case of Agile."

As of 30 June 2014, the company's cash and bank deposits stood at about 11.1 billion yuan ($1.79 billion). Nomura analyst Jeffrey Gao said this showed the debt default was more likely due to "technical" reasons and not a liquidity crunch.

Trading in Kaisa shares has been halted since Monday and the yield on bonds due 2018 rising to more than 45 percent from around 9 percent at the start of the month.

On Friday, all its dollar bonds were indicated 25-35 cents lower. Bonds due 2019 and 2020 were both indicated in the 37-43 cents on the dollar range, after trading as high as 101 and 104 cents on the dollar in December.

($1=7.8 Hong Kong dollars)

($1 = 6.2046 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Miral Fahmy)