UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
HONG KONG Feb 17 Struggling Chinese property developer Kaisa Group, said on Tuesday that assets frozen by courts to protect its creditors have risen to more than $2 billion, sending its shares sharply lower in early trading in Hong Kong.
Saying it is preparing a restructuring proposal for offshore creditors for early March, the company disclosed in a statement that assets ordered to be frozen by courts under 21 civil rulings increased to 12.8 billion yuan ($2.05 billion) as of February 16. A total of 63 applications requesting preservation of Kaisa's assets have been filed by onshore creditors so far.
The firm's shares slid as much as 9 percent in early trading in Hong Kong.
The developer disclosed on Monday that its debts now exceed $10 billion, of which it may have to repay more than half this year, and said it was in discussions with its creditors to try to restructure its borrowings urgently. It described a meeting with onshore lenders on Monday as positive.
Kaisa said its financial advisor Houlihan Lokey is in the process of identifying its offshore bondholders and has been in contact with a number of them.
($1 = 6.2483 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February