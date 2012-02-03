* Chinese firm wins acceptances from 89.5 pct of Kalahari
shares
* Said it would bid for Australia's Extract after securing
Kalahari
(Adds details, background)
London Feb 3 China Guangdong Nuclear
Power Corp (CGNPC) declared its offer for Kalahari Minerals
unconditional on Friday, paving the way for it to launch
a takeover bid for Extract Resources, owner of one of
the world's largest uranium mines.
CGNPC, which is bidding with the China-Africa Development
Fund, said on Friday it now held 89.5 percent of Kalahari
shares, having said in the past that if it passed the 50 percent
threshold, it would proceed with a subsequent offer for the
miner's prize, Australian-listed Extract.
Extract, 42.7 percent-owned by Kalahari and operator of the
giant Husab uranium project in Namibia, is the ultimate target
for the Chinese company, which wants to boost access to uranium
supplies.
The Chinese firm agreed to buy Kalahari Minerals, the top
shareholder in Extract, for $990 million in December.
Rio Tinto was a shareholder in Kalahari before
accepting the Chinese bid. The miner also owns a 14.2 percent
stake in Extract and owns the Rossing mine which neighbours
Husab in Namibia.
Husab is potentially the second-largest uranium mine in the
world, and Rio Tinto has been in talks with Extract to combine
its neighbouring Rossing mine, the world's longest-running open
pit uranium mine, with Husab.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)