SHANGHAI Dec 20 Food safety authorities have
shut down two chicken farms in eastern China, including one that
supplied Yum Brands Inc's KFC and McDonald's Corp
, the official Shanghai Daily reported on Thursday.
The closures come after a report by state television earlier
this week that some poultry suppliers in Shandong province had
accelerated the growth of chickens by using chemical-laced feed.
The two slaughterhouses in Shandong have been ordered to
halt production and seal all raw chicken products until samples
can be tested, the newspaper said.
The paper, citing a report from Shandong's animal husbandry
and veterinary bureau, said the "relevant people responsible for
these farms have been detained by police or are under further
investigation".
Officials at the bureau could not be reached by Reuters for
comment.
The Shanghai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also
conducting tests on poultry supplied to a Yum Brands logistics
centre in Shanghai, according to the official Xinhua news
agency. Results from this test are expected as early as
Thursday, the Shanghai Daily said.
KFC's Chinese subsidiary has pledged to work with
authorities, while McDonald's wrote on its official microblog
that its chicken and raw materials pass through independent,
third-party laboratory tests.
China has been trying to stamp out health violations that
have dogged the country's food sector and includes reports of
fake cooking oil, tainted milk and even exploding watermelons.
In 2008, milk laced with the industrial chemical melamine killed
at least six children and sickened nearly 300,000.
Yum Brands warned in November that it expects sales at
established restaurants in China to fall 4 percent in the fourth
quarter, despite an improvement in economic indicators such as
consumer confidence and retail sales.
