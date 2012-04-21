BEIJING, April 21 China and North Korea on
Saturday held their highest-level talks since Pyongyang staged a
rocket launch that drew international censure, and they
exchanged views about the tense Korean peninsula, according to
an official Chinese news report.
Wang Jiarui, the head of the ruling Chinese Communist
Party's International Department, met Kim Yong-il, the Korean
Workers' Party director of international affairs, for
"strategic" talks between the two ruling parties, the Xinhua
news agency reported.
"Both sides thoroughly exchanged views on developing
exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese and North Korean
parties, on developments on the Korean peninsula, and on other
international and regional issues of common concern," said the
report which did not mention the recent failed rocket launch.
China conducts many of its high-level contacts with North
Korea through party channels, rather than traditional diplomatic
ones. This meeting was the most high-level between them since
Pyongyang defied international pressure and pushed ahead with a
rocket launch on April 13, which it said aimed to put a weather
satellite into orbit.
Critics said the launch was intended to enhance North
Korea's capacity to design a ballistic missile that could
deliver a nuclear warhead capable of hitting continental United
States. But the rocket quickly fizzled out and crashed into the
sea.
China has fended off calls for harsher pressure on North
Korea, its neighbour and long-time ally that it sees as a
strategic buffer against U.S. power. But Beijing joined other
powers in backing a United Nations Security Council statement
condemning the North's rocket launch and warning Pyongyang of
consequences if it carries out another launch or nuclear test.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)