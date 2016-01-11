CORRECTED-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
HONG KONG Jan 11 A group of Chinese investors including China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and AGIC Capital agreed on Monday to buy German plastics processing machinery maker KraussMaffei for 925 million euros ($1.01 billion).
The group, which also included Guoxin International Investment Corp, bought the German firm from Canada's Onex Corp , confirming a Reuters report on Jan 7.
The investment was the first for AGIC, a private equity firm founded by former Deutsche Bank top China dealmaker Henry Cai that launched its fund in March 2015. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ