SHANGHAI, April 24 Sportswear firm Adidas AG
is shifting some orders from a factory in south China
that has been at the centre of one of the country's biggest
labour strikes, underlining a rising challenge for firms doing
business in China where an increasingly savvy workforce is
pushing harder for its rights.
Thousands of workers at a factory in Dongguan in the Pearl
River Delta run by Hong Kong-listed Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings
, the world's largest shoe maker, have been on strike
for more than 10 days demanding improved social insurance
payments, better pay and fairer contracts.
"In order to minimize the impact on our operations, we are
currently reallocating some of the future orders originally
allocated to Yue Yuen Dongguan to other suppliers," a
China-based Adidas spokeswoman said in emailed comments to
Reuters.
Adidas has no plans to sever ties with the Dongguan-based
plant, and the majority of any new supply would come from within
China, the spokeswoman added. "China is, and will continue to
be, a strategic sourcing country for us."
Yue Yuen executive director George Liu declined to comment
on Adidas' decision or on whether other clients were making
similar moves. The plant has around 40,000 employees and also
supplies rival leisurewear brands such as Nike Inc. Yue
Yuen said it made around 300 million pairs of shoes last year.
"We will not make any comments in regards to our customers,"
Liu said in an email sent to Reuters on Thursday.
STORE PROTEST
About 20 protesters from labour rights groups in Hong Kong
protested at Adidas' local office on Thursday morning, demanding
the company work with Yue Yuen to compensate workers and help
release those who have been detained. The protesters also went
to nearby Adidas, Nike and other stores of brands supplied by
Yue Yuen to voice their demands and hand in an open letter.
Earlier this week, a prominent Chinese labour activist went
missing after trying to help Yue Yuen workers organize their
case. His wife suspects he was detained by state security
agents.
China's declining labour force has given workers greater
confidence to demand their rights. The country's working age
population shrank by almost 6 million in the past two years to
920 million, National Bureau of Statistics data show.
Dozens of workers protested against Wal-Mart Stores Inc
in Hunan province after the U.S. grocery chain said last
month it was closing a store there - a small, but important case
highlighting the growing activism among Chinese workers.
