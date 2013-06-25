BEIJING, June 25 A U.S. executive held captive
by workers in his Beijing factory since Friday said the dispute
that has kept him behind the plant's barred windows was a
misunderstanding over pay.
Chip Starnes, president of the Florida-based Speciality
Medical Supplies, said about 100 workers were demanding
severance packages identical to those offered to 30 employees
laid off from the company's plastics division, which was moved
to India to lower production costs.
The workers' demands followed rumours that the entire plant
was being closed, though Starnes said no more layoffs were
planned.
"We never had that intention. They were never told they were
going to lose their jobs," Starnes told Reuters on Tuesday.
"It (the rumour) ran rampant and quickly spiralled out of
control. It's a sad situation."
Starnes said he was never physically harmed but had been
intimidated, and was unhappy about the way local authorities
have handled the dispute.
"I think disappointment is a really good word," the
42-year-old said from a window of the factory in the Beijing
suburb of Huairou where the firm has been operating for nearly a
decade.
A number of plain-clothes police officers could be seen
standing outside the factory compound. Authorities said they
were in place to maintain order, though they had not acted to
end the stand-off.
Starnes said his lawyers were in talks with the workers with
mediation from the district labour administration and labour
union.
Chu Lixiang, head of the Huairou labour union's rights and
interests department, said Starnes had not paid the workers for
two months and they feared the plant was closing and that he
would run away without paying severance.
"The workers' request, firstly, will be for the company to
pay up. Second, they (the managers) need to abide by the law, to
deliver compensation as deserved. That's all," Chu said.
Strikes and work disputes in China have become more common
as workers demand greater compensation and the pool of cheap
labour shrinks.
"We just ask that our boss pays our salary and the labour
compensation we deserve," said Gao Ping, an employee for six
years.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters at
a daily briefing that she hoped the issue could be "resolved
through dialogue".