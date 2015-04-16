By Alexandra Harney
| HUIZHOU, China, April 17
HUIZHOU, China, April 17 Eight years ago, Pascal
Lighting employed about 2,000 workers on a leafy campus in
southern China. Today, the Taiwanese light manufacturer has
winnowed its workforce to just 200 and leased most of its space
to other companies: lamp workshops, a mobile phone maker, a
logistics group, a liquor brand.
"It used to be as long as you had more orders, you could get
everything you needed to expand your factory, and you could
expand," says Johnny Tsai, Pascal's general manager.
No longer. The Chinese factory - an institution that was
once so large, it was measured in football fields - is
shrinking.
Rising labor costs, higher real estate prices, less
favorable government policies and smaller order volumes are
forcing Chinese plants to downsize just to survive.
Their contraction suggests a new model of light
manufacturing emerging from China's economic slowdown:
smaller plants are replacing the vertically
integrated behemoths that defined Chinese manufacturing in the
early 2000s.
Cankun, an appliances factory in southern China featured in
the documentary Manufactured Landscapes, had more than 22,000
manufacturing employees in 2005, according to its annual report.
Today, that number has shrunk to just 3,000, according to a
senior executive. Some Hong Kong-owned factories in southern
China have cut their staff numbers by 50-60 percent, according
to Stanley Lau, chairman of the business lobby Federation of
Hong Kong Industries.
NOT EXTINCT
To be sure, the giant Chinese factory is hardly extinct.
Taiwan's Foxconn Technology Group still employs
about 1.3 million people during peak production times, many of
them piecing together Apple iPhones. And factories that
can afford to, including Foxconn, are increasing automation.
But for industries where the product design changes
frequently, such as lighting, robots add little value.
Chinese factories' contraction illustrates how much the
advantages they once enjoyed have eroded. In the 1990s and early
2000s, cities in Chinese coastal regions competed to offer
investors discounted land. Today, the same land is scarce, and
dear.
New labor and environmental laws have been introduced, too,
making life tougher for employers.
And the workforce has changed. China's working age
population began to contract in 2012. The number of strikes more
than doubled last year compared to 2013. Jobs have shifted into
the services sector. And labor costs have more than quadrupled
in US dollar terms since 2005, according to the Economist
Intelligence Unit.
Higher wage costs are in turn making it more expensive to
close down, move, or restructure. Chinese law requires companies
terminating employees to pay compensation worth one month's
salary for every year of employment. In addition, workers at
struggling plants often demand back payment of unpaid social
welfare and pension benefits. Having fewer employees makes it
cheaper to shutter a plant.
Nor are orders what they used to be.
On Monday, China announced that export volumes fell 15
percent in March compared to the same period the year before.
China's manufacturing PMI, which measures
activity in the industrial sector, has been hovering around 50,
the inflection point between expansion and contraction, for
nearly two years.
SUBCONTRACTING
Pascal, which Tsai says is still profitable, began to shed
workers through natural attrition during the global financial
crisis. Today, it sells lights that it designs - a practice that
allows it to command higher prices. The rent from its tenants,
including a Chinese company that designs and assembles mobile
phones for export to India, also helps.
To lower costs, Pascal also subcontracts lighting orders to
other plants when its customers allow.
For global retailers and brands that rely heavily on Chinese
plants such as Wal Mart, Sears (IPO-SEAR.T), Target
, H&M, Adidas, Nike and Gap
, the increase in outsourcing among smaller plants is
both good and bad news.
Smaller plants with lower overheads are more competitive.
But subcontracting can lead to more quality problems and
eliminate transparency for customers as orders disappear into a
network of suppliers invisible to international buyers.
Shrinking may also be the last stop on the road to closure.
"When factories are small, they can fail," says Ben Schwall,
an American businessman who has been buying from Chinese
factories for two decades. "It's a lot easier to close up when
you're a design and marketing center."
Consultants to Chinese factories say many could find other
ways to cut costs and improve efficiency beyond simply reducing
their workforce.
"Chinese factories have never put much emphasis on
management," says Qiu Junzhe, chief consultant at C&K
Consultancy, a Shenzhen-based manufacturing advisory firm.
"They must innovate or improve the way they are managed, or
they will not survive."
(Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)