(Repeats Sunday story with no changes)
* Labour lawyer Duan Yi advises workers on collective action
* Duan has spent 10 years acting on behalf of workers
* Brought up among China's elite in Beijing army compound
* Duan's connections may have spared him police attention
* Some say he has been "given space" to do his work
By John Ruwitch
SHENZHEN, China, Dec 7 When local officials
warned striking shoe factory workers in China's Pearl River
Delta this summer that they were breaking the law, a slight,
bespectacled figure barely 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 metres) tall
faced them down.
"Where is the law that says striking is illegal? If this
activity is prohibited by the law, then you need to say so with
crystal clarity. Which law is it?" labour lawyer Duan Yi said he
told them, with his characteristic growl.
They had no answer.
While striking workers and those helping them have often
been harassed, detained and sometimes imprisoned, Duan, 57, is
unscathed after nearly 10 years spent testing the boundaries as
China's economy has been transformed.
"If you industrialise," says Duan, "it inevitably touches
upon industrial relations. And if you don't resolve the problem
of labour-capital relations, your industrialisation won't go
very far."
China's ruling Communist Party is deeply paranoid about
social instability arising from labour disputes. Though the
country boasts the biggest union in the world, the All-China
Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU), it is a state-run body that
critics say regularly favours investors over workers.
Under President Xi Jinping, pressure has intensified on
rights advocates, but that has not stemmed a wave of labour
activism engendered by a slowing economy, shifting demographics
and the rise of social media.
The rope that Beijing appears to give Duan is, say some, a
recognition in official circles that labour disputes have not
always been well handled.
Even President Xi, behind closed doors, criticised the ACFTU
in late 2013 for not doing more for workers, according to
academics and former union cadres.
"We hear internally that (Duan) has support," said a scholar
at a state-run training institute linked to the ACFTU, the only
legal union.
"The fact that there is space for him to exist shows that
there are certain forces that have given him that space."
It helps that Duan, a dynamo in golf shirt and slacks, has a
pedigree. The son of a military officer and a government
ministry worker, he spent his childhood among "princelings" in
an army compound in Beijing.
The hint of swagger in his walk might reflect that past or
his eminent present.
"He is the concertmaster of China's labour movement," said
Beijing-based scholar Wang Jiangsong.
STRIKING ADVICE
Duan has helped workers at one of the world's busiest ports
negotiate for better pay and benefits, shown labourers at an
Apple supplier in southern China how to establish a
union branch, counselled Wal-Mart employees battling for
payouts, and advised striking workers at IBM and Nokia
how to protect their rights during ownership changes.
Workers flock to his modest 26th-floor offices in Shenzhen,
southern China, to hear advice sometimes peppered with
profanity.
That advice is that Chinese workers have the right to
organise and, if necessary, strike. And more and more seem to be
listening.
China Labour Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based watchdog with whom
Duan cooperates, recorded 1,171 strikes in China from June 2011
through 2013. This year it has tracked 1,213 so far. That
includes China's biggest strike in decades, involving 40,000
workers at a company that supplies Nike, Adidas
and other global brands in April.
After setting up Laowei Law Firm in 2005, Duan and his
colleagues have helped hundreds of individuals fight employers,
but he soon realised that the problems they faced - unpaid
arrears, lack of job security, inadequate social insurance
payments - could only be resolved by collective bargaining,
backed by the threat of action such as strikes.
Duan believes he has on occasion sailed close to the wind.
Late last year, he said he received warnings that the police
had developed "opinions" about him in connection with a case he
was working on, and that he ran the risk of detention.
Through a friend in the capital - a member of the
"Second-Generation Reds", the children of China's Communist
revolutionaries - he passed a letter to President Xi explaining
his work. Thereafter, he said, the pressure eased.
He sometimes draws criticism for endangering his clients,
too, such as security guards he was advising at a Guangzhou
hospital, who were arrested after staging a rooftop protest.
Ma Jianjun, a lawyer who considers Duan a friend, says he
has great respect for this "man of ideals" but doesn't give him
a free pass.
"To a very large extent he is half-lawyer, half-social
activist. From a lawyer's perspective he is unprofessional," he
said.
"He's a controversial but impressive figure," said Mary
Gallagher, associate professor of political science and China
labour expert at the University of Michigan.
"I think people are really interested to see how far things
go."
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Will Waterman)