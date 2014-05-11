(Repeats article published on Sunday. No changes to text.)
By John Ruwitch
SHENZHEN, China May 11 When Wang Yafang was
fired from her job at a Walmart in southern China in July 2011
for dishonesty, she refused to sign the termination papers and
even showed up at work the next day - only to be sent away.
Wang, 38, then sued Walmart Shen Guo Tou Stores Inc, a
Wal-Mart Stores Inc subsidiary, for wrongful
termination, and beat the world's largest retailer in
arbitration and twice in court, winning 48,636 yuan ($7,800) in
damages.
Now, she's aiming at an even bigger target: the state-backed
All-China Federation of Trade Unions (ACFTU).
In the three decades since China began reforming its
economy, its giant state labour union - with upwards of 280
million members - has sat on the sidelines, rarely intervening
on behalf of workers in disputes.
In a bid to help change that, Wang, backed by lawyers who
have handled some of China's highest-profile labour cases,
decided to sue the union branch at the Walmart in Shenzhen where
she worked for nine years. Unlike the few previous attempts by
workers to sue grassroots union branches, courts have heard
Wang's case.
Wang and her team argue that the union endorsed the
assessment of her as "dishonest" when she was fired and in doing
so damaged her reputation. She wants an apology. The union
branch has denied the charges.
Beneath the surface, Wang and her lawyers are levelling a
more serious accusation - one echoed by many Chinese workers -
that the ACFTU is failing in its role as the protector of worker
rights and interests.
The landmark case highlights shifting labour relations in
China, where workers increasingly know their rights and are
seizing opportunities to challenge the status quo, often in
court. Independent unions are banned in China, and the ACFTU is
coming under unprecedented pressure to adapt.
Two courts in Shenzhen have already heard Wang's case since
she filed the suit last July, and have ruled against her. This
month or next, her lawyers plan to launch a final appeal with
the Guangdong superior people's court.
"Either way, if she wins or loses, it is already extremely
meaningful that this case has been brought to trial," said Shi
Zhigang, a former union boss from Nanjing who now acts as a
collective bargaining adviser to local union branches.
"It's an amazing development that the courts have even
accepted the case and are using Chinese law to make an
assessment and evaluation of the union."
MEDICAL LEAVE, HONG KONG TRIP
On July 8, 2011, Wang twisted her back after watering plants
at the Xiangmihu Walmart store, one of about 20 Walmarts in
Shenzhen, the former cashier from China's western province of
Gansu told Reuters.
A doctor at a nearby hospital advised that she take medical
leave to July 11, and her leave was approved by Walmart, court
documents show. The next day, a Saturday, Wang and a friend
crossed into neighbouring Hong Kong to attend a labour rights
training course at a local university.
She returned to work as scheduled, but near the end of her
shift about a week later, on July 18, Wang was summoned by a
human resources manager and sacked for "dishonest behaviour",
having attended the training course during her medical leave.
"I couldn't believe this was really happening," said Wang,
who says she was a model worker, never arriving late to work or
leaving early. In court documents, her lawyers refer to multiple
commendations and awards she won on the job. "I felt that firing
me for that reason was groundless. I told them when they fired
me that they approved the medical leave."
In the final hearing against Wal-Mart, the Shenzhen
Intermediate People's Court ruled that the company had no
standard by which to label Wang's behaviour "dishonest". It
noted, though, that her trip to Hong Kong was "indeed improper"
and not in line with the intent of her sick leave.
"SERIOUS VIOLATION"
Wang's case against the union hinges on the specifics of
written communications between the company and the acting union
chairman, a man named Li Feng, on the day of her dismissal.
Court documents show the company wrote to the union saying
Wang was being fired for "serious violations of company policy",
but didn't mention "dishonest behaviour" or her Hong Kong trip.
The union stamped and returned to the company a separate
note stating it received the sacking notification and would
provide an opinion on the dismissal by the end of that day,
adding that if it didn't, the company could assume it agreed
with her dismissal.
In a first hearing, in July at the Futian District Court,
the verdict states that Li verbally agreed with the sacking. But
at the November appeal in the Shenzhen intermediate court, the
union claimed its representative verbally disagreed with the
dismissal, and said the union was not given enough time by
Wal-Mart to properly investigate and reply regarding Wang.
Both courts ruled that, based on those communications, there
was inadequate proof that the union knew about or endorsed the
"dishonesty" assessment. There was also no evidence that Wang's
reputation had been damaged.
Wang, however, is adamant that Li knew exactly why the
company was firing her, but declined to help. She confronted him
the day after being fired.
"I told him I didn't want to leave Walmart. I wanted to work
there until I retired," she told Reuters near the single-room,
ninth-floor walk-up flat where she lives in Shenzhen with her
husband and toddler son. "The deputy said: 'It's no use coming
to talk to me'."
Wang said Li no longer works at the store, and Reuters'
efforts to contact him were unsuccessful.
A Wal-Mart spokesman declined to comment on Wang's case
against the union. The Shenzhen municipal branch of the ACFTU
did not reply to faxed questions about the case.
CHANCE OF VICTORY
Amid a wave of strikes and other worker actions born of a
slowing economy and shifting labour dynamics, some observers see
signs that China's leadership wants the ACFTU to change.
President Xi Jinping late last year urged the ACFTU to innovate,
"adjust to social changes" and do more to protect worker rights.
In a report in February, the China Labour Bulletin, a Hong
Kong-based labour rights group, noted that strikes were "often
precipitated and aggravated" by the lack of effective unions and
the absence of mechanisms for constructive workers-management
dialogue.
Courts are reacting, too, said Qiao Jian, a labour relations
expert at the China Institute of Industrial Relations. "In
recent years, pressure and exhortations on the union from
society have grown bigger and bigger, with demands that the
union put emphasis on rights protection," he said.
"If there is a demand, you have to provide a judicial means
(to meet it) and then provide judicial relief."
In Dongguan, former Nokia workers sacked after
protests last year have appealed to be able to hold open
elections for union leaders - who are typically appointed by
company management. And in Hunan province, union heads at a
Walmart store that closed are leading several dozen workers in a
protest for better severance packages.
"From a legal perspective, there is still a chance of
victory," said Duan Yi, one of Wang's lawyers.
Wang now works at a store that sells dried meat snacks. She
recently went back to the Xiangmihu Walmart and bumped into a
manager there who had been a friend.
"'You have worked hard'," she recalled the manager saying
quietly to her, shaking her hand.
"In their hearts the workers and the managers there all
support me," she said.
($1 = 6.2580 yuan)
