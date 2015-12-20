BEIJING Dec 20 China's West-East natural gas pipeline exploded near the site of a landslide on Sunday in the southern city of Shenzhen in Guangdong province, state television said.

The official China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster said 27 people were missing and three were injured after the landslide hit on Sunday morning, burying 22 buildings. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Paul Carsten; Editing by Gareth Jones)