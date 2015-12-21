(Corrects last paragraph to remove erroneous reference to
earlier breakdown of victims by gender)
* Landslide buries 33 buildings, leaves 85 missing
* Authorities blame high pile of waste debris left by
construction
* Mud 10 metres deep in places, 3,000 rescuers on scene
By Paul Carsten
SHENZHEN, China, Dec 21 At least 85 people were
missing in China on Monday a day after a giant flow of mud and
construction waste spewed out of an overfull dump in a boomtown
and buried 33 buildings in its latest industrial disaster.
The site should have been closed in February, but workers
said mud and waste had continued to be dumped there, a news
portal run by authorities in the southern city of Shenzhen said.
Premier Li Keqiang ordered an investigation into Sunday's
landslide in the city, just across the border from Hong Kong.
The mudslide smashed into multi-storey buildings at the
Hengtaiyu industrial park in the Guangming New District,
toppling them within seconds in collisions that sent rivers of
earth skyward.
"The mud had been building up for a few years," said Han
Bin, who lives by the site and witnessed the wall of mud sweep
towards the buildings on Sunday.
"We didn't realise this could happen."
The frequency of industrial accidents has raised questions
about safety standards after three decades of breakneck growth
in the world's second-largest economy. Just four months ago,
more than 160 people were killed in big chemical blasts in the
northern port city of Tianjin.
State television showed devastation in Shenzhen, with bits
of broken buildings sticking up from heaps of mud stretching out
over the industrial park.
More than a year ago, a government-run newspaper warned
Shenzhen would run out of space to dump waste from a building
frenzy.
Besides new buildings, a network of subway lines is being
built in Shenzhen, and large volumes of earth are being
excavated and dumped at waste sites.
"Shenzhen has 12 waste sites and they can only hold out
until next year," the official Shenzhen Evening Post, published
by the city government, said in October last year.
Once a sleepy fishing village on the Communist side of a
Cold War frontier, Shenzhen was chosen by Beijing three decades
ago to help pioneer landmark economic reforms, and it has boomed
ever since.
The mudslide at the business park had covered an area of
more than 380,000 square metres (94 acres) and was 10 metres (11
yards) deep in parts, Shenzhen Vice Mayor Liu Qingsheng told
reporters, according to Xinhua.
Almost 3,000 rescuers were at the scene, Xinhua said, with
sniffer dogs and drones. Rescuers were focusing on several areas
where sensors had detected signs of life, it added.
UNSTABLE WASTE MOUNTAIN
The Ministry of Land Resources said the accumulation of a
large amount of waste meant that mud was too steep, "causing
instability and collapse, resulting in the collapse of
buildings".
Media said no foreign companies were believed to have been
affected.
A nearby section of China's major West-East natural gas
pipeline exploded, state television said, though it was not
clear if this had any impact on the landslide.
Xinhua said the pipeline was owned by PetroChina, China's
top oil and gas producer, that the 400-metre-long ruptured pipe
"has been emptied" and a temporary pipe will be built.
PetroChina wrote on its microblog the pipeline blast had hit
at least one industrial user, a Hong Kong power plant operated
by Castle Peak Power Co Ltd, a company majority owned by a
subsidiary of CLP Holdings, that had switched to coal
for power generation.
Fourteen factories, 13 low-rise buildings and three
dormitories were among the buildings flattened.
Xinhua said the government revised the number of missing to
85 from 91. It did not say why.
Xinhua said 14 people had been rescued and more than 900
people had been evacuated from the site by Sunday evening. State
television said the 85 missing.
