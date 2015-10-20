BEIJING Oct 20 China is eyeing total investment
of more than 200 billion yuan ($31.45 billion) in 240 projects
in a pilot economic zone on the border with Laos, the government
of the southwestern province of Yunnan said late on Monday.
Poor and remote, Laos has traditionally been firmly in the
orbit of its larger neighbour to the east, Vietnam.
But China has been aggressively courting Laos as it sees the
country as an important route into Southeast Asia and its ports
for landlocked parts of southwestern China such as Yunnan.
The Mengla economic zone in Yunnan province, covering an
area of 4,500 sq km (1,740 sq miles), was approved by the
central government in July, according to state media. It abuts
the far northern part of Laos.
A statement on the Yunnan government's news website said
that the 240 projects will cover areas including energy,
education and transport.
It did not say where the money would come from, nor how much
had already been pledged by companies or the government.
Regional Chinese governments often announce
headline-grabbing figures for schemes that are either only
partially realised, or abandoned.
However last year China offered more than $20 billion in
loans and aid to Southeast Asia to improve infrastructure and
for other projects.
The Mengla zone will be important for strategic cooperation
between China and Laos, a comprehensive transport hub linking
China with Southeast Asia and a growth engine for the border,
Yunnan planning official Ruan Jianzhong was quoted as saying in
the statement.
Railways to the border, as part of a link into Laos, and an
airport for Mengla are all expected to be up and running by
2020, the official Xinhua news agency added.
Long term plans call for a railway connecting Yunnan down to
Singapore.
($1 = 6.3591 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard)