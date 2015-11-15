BEIJING Nov 15 China aims to complete laying a
418-kilometre (260-mile) railway from a border town to Laos by
2020, the official China Economic Herald reported, as the
economic giant seeks a new route into the emerging markets of
Southeast Asia.
The two countries agreed on Friday to jointly build a
40-billion yuan ($6.28 billion) railway from the border town of
Boten to the Laos capital Vientiane, the Herald reported.
The deal was announced at a signing ceremony attended by
senior officials from the National Development & Reform
Commission the country's top economic planner, China Railway
Corporation and the Export-Import Bank of China, the paper said.
Laos, poor and landlocked, has traditionally been firmly in
the orbit of its larger neighbour to the east, Vietnam.
But China has been aggressively courting Laos as it sees the
communist-ruled country as an important route into Southeast
Asia, and its ports on the Mekong River for landlocked parts of
southwestern China such as Yunnan.
The railway, to be 70 percent funded by China and 30 percent
by Laos, will eventually be connected with railroads to
countries such as Thailand and Malaysia, the paper said.
Last month, the Yunnan government announced an investment
plan of more than 200 billion yuan in a pilot economic zone on
the border with Laos that covers areas including energy,
education and transport.
($1 = 6.3735 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Stephen Coates)