(Adds analyst comment)
By Megha Rajagopalan
BEIJING Jan 8 Chinese President Xi Jinping
pledged on Thursday $250 billion in investment in Latin America
over the next 10 years as part of a drive to boost
resource-hungry China's influence in a region long dominated by
the United States.
Leaders of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean
States, or CELAC - a 33-country bloc that does not include the
United States or Canada - gathered in Beijing for the first time
for a two-day forum on Thursday.
Xi said two-way trade between China and Latin America was
expected to rise to $500 billion in 10 years.
"This meeting will ... give the world a positive signal
about deepening cooperation between China and Latin America and
have an important and far-reaching impact on promoting
South-South cooperation and prosperity for the world," Xi said.
China and Latin America are cooperating on energy,
infrastructure construction, agriculture, manufacturing and
technological innovation, Xi said.
Deng Yuwen, a Beijing-based political analyst, said China
was interested in the region's resources and markets.
"Obviously, China has the intention to compete with the U.S.
for a greater sphere of influence in the region," said Deng.
"But whether this strategy will weaken U.S. influence now is
hard to judge."
Matt Ferchen, resident scholar at the Carnegie-Tsinghua
Center for Global Policy, said China's push would not alarm
Washington with improving U.S.-Cuba ties set to boost U.S.
influence.
"The reality of economic-social ties, people-to-people ties,
between any country in the region and the United States are so
much deeper than anything that exists with China," Ferchen said.
"The Cuba deal changes everything in terms of how the United
States can set a positive agenda in the region," he said.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is buying oil
from Venezuela, copper from Peru and Chile, and soybean from
Argentina and Brazil.
In return, China has invested billions of dollars.
On Wednesday, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he
had secured more than $20 billion in investment from China,
while Ecuador said it obtained a total of $7.53 billion in
credit lines and loans from China.
"To repeat what (former) President Hugo Chavez said, China
is demonstrating to the world that a country does not
necessarily seek hegemony as it grows stronger," Maduro said in
a speech.
The cooperation comes despite some in the region retaining
diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China regards as a renegade
province. Out of 22 states that recognise Taiwan, 12 of them are
in Latin America and the Caribbean.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina and Beijing Newsroom,
Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence, Robert
Birsel)