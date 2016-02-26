BEIJING Feb 26 China on Friday adopted a new
law on deep sea exploration, state media said, the country's
latest move to cement its status as a seagoing power.
President Xi Jinping is reforming the military and investing
in submarines and aircraft carriers, as China's navy becomes
more assertive in its territorial disputes in the East and South
China Seas.
The new law will "protect the rightful interests of Chinese
citizens and organisations in their search for resources and in
deep sea surveys," the official Xinhua news agency said after
China's top legislature passed the measure.
"Exploration and development should be peaceful and
cooperative, in addition to protecting the maritime environment
and safeguarding the common interests of mankind," it added.
Chinese people and organisations would have to comply with
the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to which
China is a signatory, the vice head of China's State Oceanic
Administration, Sun Shuxian, said at a briefing.
It is unclear how the law, which takes effect on May 1, and
the convention would affect each other.
"Along with China's rapid economic and social development,
it is inevitable that Chinese people will head for the deep
sea," Di Yong, an official who worked on the law, said at the
briefing, according to an online transcript.
China has been increasingly active in deep sea exploration,
touting the exploits of its Jiaolong manned submersible vehicle.
The vehicle was used in 2010 to plant a national flag
beneath the disputed South China Sea, which is increasingly a
source of tension between Beijing, its regional neighbours and
the United States.
Last year, China passed a national security law that covers
deep sea assets.
It is also increasingly active in the Arctic and Antarctic,
and has stressed its right to share in Arctic resources and
conduct scientific research there.
(Reporting by Michael Martina)