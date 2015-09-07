BEIJING, Sept 7 Beijing rolled out a series of
policy incentives on Monday to shore up China's financial
leasing business, aiming to better serve the broader economy at
home and increase competitiveness overseas.
Domestic leasing companies are encouraged to improve
competitiveness in their core businesses, such as the leasing of
aircraft, ships and construction machinery, according to a
statement on the Chinese government's website (www.gov.cn).
Leasing firms are also urged to explore new industries,
including waste water and sewage treatment, telecommunications,
agricultural infrastructure and "green" vehicles, it said.
Most of all, they should help push the export of
made-in-China civil aircraft, ships, marine engineering
equipment and, at the same time, facilitate the import of
advanced equipment from abroad, it said.
Meanwhile, leasing companies are encouraged to actively
serve Beijing's "road and belt" initiative, which seeks to
extend China's economic and political influence overseas, and
facilitate the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and
Hebei provinces, it said.
Leasing firms should also speed up innovation by
coordinating with internet companies, banks, insurance, funds
and other financial firms, so as to differentiate their services
and improve risk control.
The statement offered incentives including no minimum
threshold of the size of registered capital for the subsidiaries
of existing financial leasing firms, while private firms were
also welcomed to get into the leasing business.
Many local governments have set up pilot financial and
leasing projects in their free-trade zones, including an
initiative in Tianjin which specialises in aircraft leasing.
