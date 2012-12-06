SHANGHAI Dec 6 China's top four state-owned banks extended 168 billion yuan ($27 billion) in new loans in November, down sharply from 220 billion yuan the previous month, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 21st Century Business Herald, citing data from a large state-owned bank, attributed the drop in new lending to the slowing economy and banks' concerns over a rise in non-performing loans.

China's "big four" banks are the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank Corp , Bank of China Ltd and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd .

They account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending in the world's second-largest economy.

A Reuters poll showed overall new lending in November was expected to have totalled 550 billion yuan, up from 505 billion yuan in October. The November data is expected to be released sometime next week.

($1 = 6.2253 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Ken Wills)