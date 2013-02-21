SHANGHAI Feb 21 China's top four state-owned
banks extended 250 billion yuan ($40.08 billion)in new loans in
the first half of this month, up from 180 billion yuan for the
whole month of February 2012, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
The 21st Century Business Herald, citing sources, said the
figure was for the first 17 days of the month, which also
included the Feb. 9-15 Spring Festival holiday.
"From December last year, we have been increasing lending,"
the paper quoted an unidentified executive at a major
state-owned bank as saying.
China's "big four" banks are the Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China Ltd , China Construction Bank
Corp , Bank of China Ltd
and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd
.
They account for 30 to 40 percent of total bank lending in
the world's second-largest economy.
The top four banks lent 370 billion yuan in new loans in
January, up from 210 billion yuan in December.
($1 = 6.2376 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)