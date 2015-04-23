ZURICH, April 23 Banks' cross-border lending to
China shrank by about $51 billion during the last three months
of 2014, data showed on Thursday, bringing down the year-on-year
growth rate to 21 percent from the 40 percent seen at the end of
September.
The decline in cross-border claims on Russia continued in
the fourth quarter, according to data released by the Bank for
International Settlements. Adjusted for exchange rates, lending
to Russia shrank by about $20 billion, bringing the year-on-year
contraction to 21 percent.
