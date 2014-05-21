BEIJING May 21 Lenovo Group Ltd
should not be affected by tensions between Beijing and
Washington over the U.S. indictment of five Chinese military
officers for cyber-theft against American companies, said Chief
Executive Yang Yuanqing in a telephone interview with Reuters on
Wednesday.
Lenovo agreed to acquire IBM Corp's low-end server
business and Google Inc's Motorola Mobility smartphone
unit in two separate deals worth a total of $5.2 billion, both
of which will require U.S. government approval.
"I don't think (the cyber-theft case) will impact Lenovo's
business," said Yang. "For a long time we've operated not just
in China but also in the U.S. and other global markets. We have
always been a transparent company, a trusted company, we've
never had any issue with the government.
"Regarding the approval of the (IBM and Motorola Mobility)
deals, we definitely hope it will not have an impact," Yang
said.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)