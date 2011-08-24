BEIJING Aug 24 China hopes to play an active role in rebuilding Libya, a Chinese Ministry of Commerce official said on Wednesday, as rebel forces appeared to strike a decisive blow in ousting long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Ministry spokesman Shen Danyang made the comments during a press briefing, and also called for a return to stability in the war-torn country. He said whoever is in power in Libya needs to consider market demand and economic interests.

The comments come after China's Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi told the U.N. chief that Beijing wants bodies such as the United Nations, rather than Western governments alone, to coordinate international involvement in post-war Libya.

China on Tuesday urged Libya to protect its investment and said their oil trade benefited both countries, after a Libyan rebel warned that Chinese oil companies could lose out after the ousting of Gaddafi. (Reporting by Langi Chiang and Michael Martina; Editing by Ken Wills)