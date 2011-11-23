BEIJING Nov 23 Libya has said it is ready
to compensate Chinese companies, China's foreign ministry said
on Wednesday, raising the possibility that Chinese businesses
that suffered losses during the country's unrest may receive
some payment.
Foreign ministry spokesman Liu Weimin made the comments to
reporters at a press briefing in Beijing.
China has limited investments in exploring and producing oil
in Libya, and is instead focused on servicing the sector.
China's companies also have significant construction contracts
in the country.
China said earlier this year that it had suffered severe
economic losses as a result of the political turmoil in Libya.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Don Durfee; Editing by
Chris Lewis)