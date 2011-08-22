BEIJING Aug 22 China respects the choice of the Libyan people and hopes the situation in the war-torn country will stabilise as soon as possible, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, as Libyan rebel fighters clashed with government forces in Tripoli.

Libyan government tanks shelled parts of central Tripoli on Monday after rebels swept into the heart of the city and crowds took to the streets to celebrate what they saw as the end of Muammar Gaddafi's four decades in power.

Rebel leaders promised last week to honor China's business contracts in the country and requested China's help in rebuilding Libya once they ended Gaddafi's more than four-decade hold on power, China's official Xinhua news agency reported. (Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Ken Wills)