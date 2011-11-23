(Adds quote, background)
BEIJING Nov 23 China said on Wednesday
that Libya was ready to compensate Chinese companies, raising
the possibility that Chinese businesses that suffered losses
during the country's unrest may receive some payment.
China has limited investment in exploring and producing oil
in Libya, and is instead focused on servicing the sector, but
has significant construction contracts in the country.
"We've noticed that the representatives from the Libyan
transitional government, now the new government, have stated
that the Libyan side is ready to compensate Chinese companies
for their losses in Libya," Foreign Ministry spokesman Liu
Weimin said.
"We appreciate such positive remarks from the Libyan side
and will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to actively
engage in the post-war reconstruction in Libya."
China said earlier this year that it had suffered severe
economic losses as a result of the political turmoil in Libya.
China's top three state oil firms China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC), Sinopec Group and CNOOC all have engineering
projects in Libya, but no oil production yet, company officials
said.
Liu also said that China welcomes the formation of
Libya's new government that was unveiled on Tuesday by the
National Transitional Council.
"The establishment of Libya's interim government marks an
important step forward in Libya's political transition
process," he said.
China had been, along with Russia, one of the few major
countries to withhold recognition from the NTC until it
recognised the rebels in September.
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Don Durfee; Editing by
Chris Lewis)