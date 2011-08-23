(Repeats)
BEIJING Aug 23 China's oil stake in Libya
benefited both countries, a Chinese commerce official said on
Tuesday, answering a question about a Libyan rebel official's
warning that Chinese oil companies could lose out under a new
government.
"China's investment in Libya, especially its oil investment,
is one aspect of mutual economic cooperation between China and
Libya, and this cooperation is in the mutal interest of both the
people of China and Libya," the deputy head of the Chinese
Ministry of Commerce trade department, Wen Zhongliang, told a
news conference.
"We hope after a return to stability in Libya, Libya will
continue to protect the interests and rights of Chinese
investors and we hope to continue investment and econiomic
cooperation with Libya in the future," said Wen.
On Monday, an official at the Libyan rebel oil firm, AGOCO,
said Russian and Chinese firms may lose out on oil contracts for
failing to support the rebellion against long-time leader
Muammar Gaddafi.
China did not use its U.N. Security Council veto power in
March to block a resolution that authorised the NATO bombing
campaign against Gaddafi's forces, but it then condemned the
strikes and urged compromise between his government and rebels.
Libya supplied 3 percent of China's imported crude oil last
year.
(Reporting by Michael Martina and Langi Chiang, Writing by
Chris Buckley; Editing by Ken Wills)